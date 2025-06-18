Yamaha Announces 2026 YZ Off-Road Lineup

MARIETTA, Ga., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is announcing its new 2026 lineup of advanced, industry-leading YZ off-road competition motorcycles and TT-R off-road trail motorcycles highlighted by an extensive update to its flagship YZ450F Motocross model, a handful of key updates to its two-stroke YZ125 and four stunning new 70th Anniversary Edition YZ models celebrating the 1955 birth of the Yamaha Motor Company.

In commemoration of seven decades of motorsports excellence, Yamaha is proud to introduce the new 2026 YZ125 70th Anniversary Edition, YZ250 70th Anniversary Edition, YZ250F 70th Anniversary Edition and YZ450F 70th Anniversary Edition. These models will come adorned in a modern take on Yamaha’s iconic white and red speed block livery, combining with the sleek, aggressive YZ bodywork for a standout look sure to draw attention on any starting gate.

Welcome to the VictorYZone

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races and stand on top of the podium.

In addition to the extensively updated 2026 YZ450F flagship motocrosser, Yamaha is also updating its 2026 YZ125 two-stroke competition model and 2026 YZ125 Yamaha 70th Anniversary Edition with an updated intake design and revised carburetion and CDI settings for more consistent performance in varying conditions, more linear power delivery and enhanced rideability. Yamaha’s flagship 2026 YZ450FX Cross Country model receives new four-mode Traction Control accessed through the Yamaha Power Tuner app. All four-stroke competition models including the 2026 YZ250F, YZ450F, YZ250FX, YZ450FX, WR250F and WR450F now receive an industry-first ECU lock function providing theft deterrence by allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock function accessed through the Power Tuner app. Finally, all 2026 off-road competition and trail models receive an updated graphics package.

The new 2026 YZ450F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP; and the 2026 YZ450F 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $10,499 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,899 MSRP; and the new 2026 YZ250F 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250 will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,099 MSRP; and the new 2026 YZ250 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $8,299 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ125 will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $7,199 MSRP; and the new 2026 YZ125 70th Anniversary Edition will be available from dealers this October for $7,399 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ85 will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $5,099 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ85LW will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $5,299 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ65 will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $4,499 MSRP.

The new 2026 YZ450FX will be available from dealers this September in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,199 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250FX will be available from dealers this September for $9,099 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ250X will be available from dealers this June in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,199 MSRP. The new 2026 YZ125X will be available from dealers this June for $7,299 MSRP. The new 2026 WR450F will be available from dealers this September in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP. The new 2026 WR250F will be available from dealers this September for $9,199 MSRP.

The new 2026 TT-R230 will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $4,699 MSRP. The new 2026 TT-R125LE will be available from dealers this August for $3,599 MSRP. The new 2026 TT-R110E will be available from dealers this July in Team Yamaha Blue for $2,449 MSRP. The new 2026 TT-R50E will be available from dealers this August for $1,899 MSRP. The new 2026 PW50 will be available from dealers this June for $1,899 MSRP.

Finally, the 2026 Yamaha TW200 Dual Sport returns unchanged and will be available from dealers this July in Gallant Gray for $4,999 MSRP.

Yamaha BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2026 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features over $10 million for Yamaha BLU CRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a BLU CRU debit card, receive a BLU CRU welcome kit and exclusive invitations to special BLU CRU events and training opportunities.

For complete details on how to register for the BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, web site at:

https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete Motocross and Cross-Country lineup, as well as other Yamaha products at:

www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at: www.yamaha-motor.com/shop .

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media sites:

#Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.x.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Ulrich – Off-Road Motorcycle Sr. Communication Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b7b5749-1e6f-4489-862b-dc2471305053

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e8d4e58-e412-4a94-bdc3-84f27abcdd33

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7923641-db9e-4549-98f0-30cc4bd3c352

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7ebcca0-8a74-49f1-9131-5ded60d065b4