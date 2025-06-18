Bird Unveils Enhanced Fleet of Scooters and E-Bikes to Meet Growing Demand for Smarter Urban Mobility

MULTIPLE U.S. CITIES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird is expanding its vehicle fleet with new electric scooters and e-bikes built for today’s urban travelers. As more people seek clean, convenient alternatives to cars, Bird is introducing a new and diversified fleet of vehicles designed to make micromobility more approachable, more comfortable, and more aligned with the way people actually move through cities.

Launching in North America this summer in Denver, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Austin, followed by additional markets globally in H2 2025. Bird’s new lineup reinforces its leadership in shared micromobility and helps drive the shift in how cities move.

Introducing Bird’s New Micromobility Vehicles

With enhanced design, safety, and performance, Bird’s newest vehicles create an experience where more people can feel safe, confident, and comfortable choosing two wheels over four. The new fleet includes enhanced safety features—like improved braking, lighting, and onboard sensors—ensuring every ride feels secure and intuitive.

This evolution comes at a critical moment: cities are facing rising congestion, traffic-related safety issues, and a growing need for accessible and affordable transportation. These new vehicles meet more people where they are—whether this is your first ride or you’re a daily commuter, our sight is set on accelerating the shift away from car dependence to create more sustainable cities.

Bird Explorer - E-Bike

A maneuverable, compact e-bike perfect for casual riders and shorter trips. With an approachable and accessible design and smooth ride feel, the Explorer is ideal for exploring neighborhoods, campuses, and urban parks.

Bird Journey - E-Bike

A premium commuter e-bike designed for longer distances and daily use. With extended range, a refined frame, and enhanced comfort features, the Journey is purpose-built for riders who rely on micromobility to get where they’re going.

Bird Dash - E-Scooter

Bird’s newest electric scooter is designed for quick trips and first- and last-mile connections. Its robust yet agile design makes it perfect for navigating busy city streets and transit hubs.

“Micromobility is now a core part of how people move through their cities, and our new fleet reflects that,” said Stewart Lyons, Co-CEO of Bird and Spin. “By investing in better vehicles, we’re investing in our riders—and by investing in our riders, we’re investing in the future of our cities. These upgrades help build more integrated transportation networks, support safer streets, and reduce carbon emissions—strengthening our position as a leader in sustainable urban mobility.”

With this rollout, Bird continues to align product innovation with its global mission of transforming the way the world moves one ride at a time. Bird’s updated and diversified fleet is designed to bring even more riders into the movement, offering accessible, reliable, and enjoyable rides that help make life better for everyone in the community.

With Bird’s most accessible fleet yet, now more people than ever can be part of building better cities—one ride at a time.

About Bird

Bird is a global leader in the micromobility industry, dedicated to transforming the way people move, one ride at a time. Operating in over 200 cities globally, with a growing global network of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, Bird is making sustainable transportation accessible for all—wherever they are and however they move. By partnering with cities to deliver more connected and efficient mobility options, Bird is helping shape a future of thriving communities around the world.

