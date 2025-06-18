Performance Refined: Yamaha Announces the New 2026 YZ450F

MARIETTA, Ga., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is proud to announce an extensive update to its industry-leading flagship Motocross model, the new 2026 YZ450F. Faced with the complex challenge of improving on a bike already widely considered the benchmark of the ultra-competitive 450cc four-stroke class, Yamaha engineers put significant focus into refining power delivery and handling performance to achieve a level of precision, control and tuneability that sets a new class standard: the easiest bike to ride fast.

“When developing the new 2026 YZ450F, our goal was to create an intuitive, rider-friendly character that unlocks a racer’s full potential while not upsetting the exceptional balance of power and handling performance that’s kept the YZ at the top of the class,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “On paper the changes may appear subtle; however, the enhanced feeling of connection and control on the bike is huge. This new YZ is easier to ride faster for longer.”

Updates to the YZ450F center around a new frame design, revised suspension, engine updates and body refinements. The new frame is matched with a new high performance KYB® rear shock and revised fork settings which give the rider confidence to charge harder and corner faster. Engine character is also refined with the addition of a revised intake port design, air intake and exhaust achieving a more connected, linear response in the low- to mid-range for enhanced control, while still maintaining the YZ450F’s renowned top-end power.

2026 Yamaha YZ450F:

A new frame design for 2026 focuses on the balance of rigidity and flex characteristics. Revised inner and outer structure including a thinner front downtube results in a highly stable ride with enhanced front-end feel for improved cornering performance.

To accommodate the YZ450F’s new frame, a new shock and revised fork settings developed jointly with KYB® offer an enhanced damping feel with less bump reaction, providing the confidence to ride harder for longer. The updated shock also has a new hand-operated low-speed compression clicker for simplified trackside adjustments. These combined chassis updates result in greater usability in everything from slow, tight corners to high-speed sweepers and a motorcycle that’s easier to tip in, easier to choose and hold a line, with a higher level of overall cornering performance.

Engine performance for the new 2026 YZ450F is also refined with the addition of a redesigned intake port which produces a stronger tumble effect in the combustion chamber for more efficient combustion. The result is a more linear engine response for enhanced control and feeling of connection between the throttle and rear wheel. There is also a new resonator and duct added in the air intake, and a new resonator included within the exhaust system to reduce noise in compliance with FIM/AMA regulations and increase rider comfort.

Adding to rider comfort and ease of use is a new hydraulic clutch for smooth, consistent engagement with less effort while eliminating the need for on-track adjustments. In addition, a new clutch inner hub design lubricates over a larger area for more stable performance and longer life.

Marking the new model’s evolution, updated styling cues for 2026 now include a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics. There is also a new honeycomb-pattern seat cover material which maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration.

Finally, an industry-first ECU lock function is now adopted on the 2026 YZ450F for theft deterrence, allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock function accessed through the Yamaha Power Tuner app.

2026 YZ450F Features & Benefits

Powerful 450cc four-stroke engine features a revised, more linear power delivery for added control and rideability

Yamaha’s industry-leading Power Tuner App includes intuitive “Quick Setting” slide bar engine tuning, Traction & Launch Control tuning, and a new ECU-lock function

New hydraulic clutch offers lighter lever feel, smoother feathering and a consistent mesh point, eliminating the need for on-track adjustments

Advanced fuel injection via a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding conditions

Five-speed transmission with tri-shaft layout vertically stacks transmission shafts for a lighter, more compact transmission

New frame design balances rigidity and flex characteristics for a calmer front-end feel and enhanced stability

High-spec fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type fork is recognized as the gold standard in the 450 class, providing exceptional feel and bump absorption

New high performance KYB® rear shock enhances low-speed damping and smooths the damping transition between low and high speeds for enhanced control in a variety of conditions

High performance braking system features a large 270mm front brake rotor coupled with a Nissin caliper to provide excellent power and fade resistance

Compact body including seamless, rounded features eases rider movement for enhanced control

Updated styling includes a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics

New honeycomb-pattern seat cover material maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability

Rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

Lightweight gold drive chain comes with YZ450F-specific chain guide



The new 2026 YZ450F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP; and the 2026 Yamaha 70th Anniversary Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this October for $10,499 MSRP.

Yamaha BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2026 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features over $10 million for Yamaha BLU CRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a BLU CRU debit card, receive a BLU CRU welcome kit and exclusive invitations to special BLU CRU events and training opportunities.

For complete details on how to register for the BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, web site at:

https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/blucru-registration.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Ulrich – Off-Road Motorcycle Sr. Communication Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

714-503-7112

Mike_Ulrich@Yamaha-Motor.com

