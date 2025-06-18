Summons for a written resolution - amendments to the senior secured callable bond terms

Oslo, 18 June 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") has today requested Nordic Trustee AS to summon for a bondholders' written resolution (the "Summons") for the Company's senior secured callable bonds with ISIN NO 001 0729908 (the "Bonds").

The purpose of the written resolution is to approve a proposal to amend the bond terms regarding the settlement of the interest payment on the Bonds falling due on 31 July 2025 (the "July Interest Payment") in kind by the issuance and delivery of additional Bonds ("July PIK Bonds") with terms and conditions substantially equal to those of the outstanding Bonds and the same interest rate as the outstanding Bonds at a rate of eight point fifty per cent (8.50%).

In addition, the Company kindly request a waiver of the requirement in (i) Clause 13.2.1 paragraph (c) of the bond terms to publish its financial statements for year 2024 on its website within 120 days from the end of its financial year and (ii) Clause 13.2.1 paragraph (d) of the bond terms to publish its interim accounts for Q1 2025 on its website within 60 days after the end of Q1.

For further background and details of the proposed resolutions, please see the attached Summons.

The proposed resolutions will be passed if a simple majority of the voting bonds vote in favor of the proposed resolution prior to the expiry of the voting period. The voting period shall expire ten (10) business days after the date of the Summons, i.e., at 5 pm Oslo time on 3 July 2025.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

