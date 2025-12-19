Summons for a written resolution - proposed amendments to the senior secured callable bond terms

Oslo, 19 December 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") has today requested Nordic Trustee AS to summon for a bondholders' written resolution (the "Summons") for the Company's senior secured callable bonds with ISIN NO 001 0729908 (the "Bonds").

The purpose of the written resolution is to request bondholders’ approval for certain amendments to the bond terms to support the Company’s ongoing capital structure review and near-term liquidity requirements. The proposed amendments include:

Settlement of the interest payment on the Bonds falling due on 31 January 2026 in kind by the issuance and delivery of additional Bonds with terms and conditions substantially equal to those of the outstanding Bonds and the same interest rate as the outstanding Bonds at a rate of eight point fifty per cent (8.50%).

Extension of the maturity date by one year, from 31 January 2026 to 31 January 2027.

A waiver of the requirement to publish the Q3 2025 interim accounts.

Amendments to the financial reporting obligations, replacing quarterly reporting with semi-annual reporting requirements, and

Consent to dispose of certain Argentina assets, which the Company may need to sell. This is further described in the Summons. Proceeds from any such asset disposal will be used to strengthen the Company's liquidity position and fund ongoing operations.



The Company is reassessing its capital structure and is preparing a broader bond proposal to be presented to the bondholders. The proposed amendments are intended to provide the necessary flexibility and stability during this process.

Please see the attached Summons for further background and a complete and detailed description of the proposed resolutions.

The proposed resolutions will be passed if a simple majority of the voting bonds vote in favor of the proposed resolution prior to the expiry of the voting period ten (10) business days after the date of this Summons, i.e. at 5 pm Oslo Time on 7 January 2026.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

