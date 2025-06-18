TalkingParents Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Fort Walton Beach, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, TalkingParents is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.



This year’s list, featured on Inc.com, results from comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–in-person or remote.



The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. TalkingParents is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized nationwide this year.



Co-parenting application TalkingParents’ vision is for a world where all families- together or apart – are empowered through clear, compassionate communication, enabling parents to co-parent effectively and build brighter futures for their children. CEO Vince Mayfield believes that bringing this vision to fruition starts with creating a workplace where employees are consistently empowered, and their value is recognized.



"Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for the second year in a row is a powerful affirmation of the culture we’ve built at TalkingParents. We serve families navigating some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and that mission attracts people who care deeply, lead with empathy, and take pride in their work. This recognition isn’t about perks—it’s about people who are part of something bigger than themselves. We’ve outgrown our current headquarters because our team, and our impact, continue to grow. In late 2026, we’ll move into a purpose-built space that supports our people with what matters most: high-quality work environments, nearby housing, and on-site childcare. It’s a long-term investment in our mission, our team, and the future we’re building together. I couldn’t be prouder.”

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.