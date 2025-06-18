Canada’s York University lands a top 40 spot in the 2025 THE Impact Rankings

Toronto, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings results, York University continues to lead in the world’s top Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), holding firm with a top 40 spot overall and jumping hundreds of spots in SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing. The significant new global ranking comes alongside York’s deepening academic strength in health studies, and as the University’s new School of Medicine takes shape.

York holds strong at 38th out of 2,318 institutions worldwide, and 7th in Canada, despite more than 350 additional institutions participating this year. The THE Impact Rankings highlight how the University is making significant changes not only on its three main Greater Toronto Area campuses and in surrounding local communities, but also on the global stage.

“York has once again been recognized as a leader by Times Higher Education’s Impact Ranking for advancing the SDGs,” said Rhonda Lenton, York University president and vice-chancellor. “I’m particularly proud to see the major jump we have made in SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing. This aligns with our focus on advancing health in our own communities and those we serve. The recent approval of York’s School of Medicine is a testament to this commitment and to our dedication to ensure that all families have access to equitable health care here in Ontario. My warmest thanks and congratulations to everyone who advances the SDGs every day here at York, and beyond.”

In Canada, York is number one for SDG 4: Quality education, and second for SDG 5: Gender equality, SDG 10: Reduced inequities and SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production. The University scored in the top 10 across the country for 12 out of 17 SDGs.

Sustainability is an important pillar at York University. Its renewed Sustainability Strategy articulates a bold vision for achieving climate targets and environmentally sound practices while its Academic Plan embeds SDGs directly into research, teaching and partnerships.

As part of THE Impact Rankings, the University did particularly well in social justice and action SDGs, including SDGs 1: No poverty; 3: Good health and well-being; 10: Reduced inequalities; 12: Responsible consumption and production; 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions; 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure; and 17: Partnership for the goals.

York is supporting good health and well-being by opening a new School of Medicine to help address the urgent need for more primary care physicians in Ontario. In addition, York is one of only four post-secondary institutions in the province to receive new funding from the Ontario government to launch of an accelerated registered nursing degree program to help get nurses into the workforce sooner.

In addition, as academic lead of the UNITAR Global Water Academy and through its new Organized Research Unit, OneWATER, the University is helping to develop equitable and integrated solutions to water issues facing many communities worldwide. The UNITAR Global Water Academy and York University recently announced the launch of three, free online courses: On Thin Ice: The Impacts of Climate Change on Freshwater Ice, An Introduction to Indigenous Relationships to Water on Turtle Island, and Introduction to Big Data for Water Sustainability.

York was recently named the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) Hub Chair for SDG 10 out of 1,700-plus UNAI members in recognition of its commitment to addressing systemic inequality, discrimination and exclusion across the University’s operations, teaching, research and outreach.

York is working to reduce inequality through its support of Indigenous research, the Centre for Refugee Studies, and through the Canada-Global South Interdisciplinary Initiative on Climate Change & Displacement: Cases of Costa Rica, Ghana and the Philippines.

The University has international partners in Costa Rica, Ghana and the Philippines ready to work with York Emergency Mitigation, Engagement, Response and Governance Institute (Y-MERGE), York’s Las Nubes campus in Costa Rica, the Centre for Refugee Studies, the Faculty of Environmental and Urban Change and the Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research.

The University also helps address poverty and inequality through initiatives such as the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness and the Homeless Hub. In addition, Osgoode Hall Law School's Parkdale Community Legal Services program and Community Legal Aid Services provide legal assistance to lower income Toronto area residents.

The University’s values of social justice, progressiveness, inclusivity, sustainability and excellence are infused into its Decolonizing, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, Framework and Action Plan on Black Inclusion, and the Indigenous Framework, including the establishment of a dedicated Indigenous Research Ethics Board at York – the first for a post-secondary institution in Canada.

With more than 350 global partnerships in 60 plus countries, it’s no wonder York jumped 11 spots in SDG 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions. Most recently the University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. Both institutions have strong foundations in research and knowledge mobilization that helps protect the environment and support their surrounding communities.

In support of industry, innovation and infrastructure and sustainable cities and communities, York continues to promote and support innovation and entrepreneurship, fintech and AI in York Region where it recently opened its new Markham Campus.

Through its Disaster and Emergency Management program, York’s new state-of-the-art Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Advanced Disaster, Emergency and Rapid Response Simulation (ADERSIM) Lab and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), and its Understanding and Improving Wildfire Mitigation Partnerships with Local Governments project, the University is helping to increase the sustainability cities and communities. The EOC can manage, coordinate and act as a hub to support large-scale emergency operations and evaluate rapid emergence response strategies across Canada and around the world. The ADERSIM Lab will develop emergency management tools and technologies, train students and industry partners, while the wildfire project will allow the University and its partners to evaluate the issues local governments face in adopting wildfire mitigation practices and determine how to scale up their mitigation efforts.

Further highlighting York’s work in diversity and sustainability across its multiple campuses, the University was once again named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers in 2025 for the 13th consecutive year and one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers 2025. York also continues to have a strong global position in the QS World University Rankings, one of the top 400 worldwide.

Learn more about how the York community is creating positive change by advancing sustainable development.

