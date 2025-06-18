Registration Opens For Free Virtual Event On Navigating Cancer And Employment, Allsup Explains

Belleville, Illinois, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is proud to sponsor Cancer and Careers' 15th annual National Conference on Work & Cancer , scheduled for Friday, June 27, 2025. This free virtual event provides essential education and resources to individuals with cancer, their caregivers, healthcare professionals and advocates who support them in the workplace.

“Cancer and Careers is a powerful voice for individuals balancing employment after a cancer diagnosis,”

said Terry J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup.“By supporting Cancer and Careers, we help ensure that patients and survivors have access to a broad range of resources that complement our SSDI representation and return-to-work services, empowering them to navigate their employment challenges.”

With over 40 years of expertise, Allsup has effectively helped more than 400,000 individuals who have disabilities or severe health issues to secure SSDI benefits when their conditions restrict their ability to work. The SSDI experts at Allsup lead clients through the SSDI claims process, often a complex one, that can require multiple appeals with the Social Security Administration.

“As claimants get through a lengthy waiting period for approval—often spanning several months or longer—they can take advantage of Disability Financial Solutions®, an exclusive Allsup service designed to relieve financial concerns for SSDI claimants. DFS helps with concerns such as daily living expenses, credit card bills and healthcare needs,” Geist explained.

After receiving SSDI approval, beneficiaries considering a return to the workforce can benefit from the assistance offered by Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup and a Social Security-authorized Employment Network. AES assigns a dedicated vocational expert to beneficiaries and offers free support and resources through the Ticket to Work Program.

This year’s conference will delve into a variety of topics critical to the cancer community, including balancing treatment and work, disclosure decisions, managing side effects in the workplace, and effective communication strategies. The conference is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to manage their careers through the cancer journey successfully.

Sessions will feature real-time closed captioning to ensure accessibility for all attendees, and continuing education credits will be available for nurses, social workers and HR professionals. For more information or to register for the virtual event, visit CancerAndCareers.org.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Founded in 2001, Cancer and Careers is committed to eliminating fear and uncertainty for working people with cancer through direct support, services and education. In addition to programs for individuals, Cancer and Careers offers companies advisement and training through facilitated panels, workshops for managers and colleagues, policy guidance, focus groups, and more.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at AllsupLLC.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

