Allsup Strengthens Referral Pathways To Help People With Disabilities Access Benefits Support

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, as well as veterans disability appeals services, is expanding awareness of its referral resources to make it easier for friends, family members, healthcare professionals and nonprofit groups to connect people with disabilities to guidance through complex benefits processes. Through a centralized referral hub, users can submit a referral online and choose the path that fits their role, including “Refer a Friend” and referrals from medical and community-based organizations.

The Allsup referral hub is designed to reduce friction at a stressful moment: when an injury or illness keeps someone from working and financial pressure rises. The hub provides clear next steps for different referral sources while helping referred individuals connect with support for SSDI claims and appeals, as well as veterans disability appeals when applicable.

“People usually do not raise their hand and say they need help navigating disability benefits. More often, someone close to them notices the struggle first,” said Steve Perrigo vice president of Allsup. “This referral hub is built to help that friend, clinician or advocate take a practical step forward and connect the person to support that focuses on documenting how a condition affects daily life and the ability to work.”

Referral Options For Real-World Support Networks

Refer A Friend Or Family Member

The Allsup “Refer a Friend” pathway allows individuals to submit a referral online for someone who may need help with an SSDI claim or a veterans disability appeal. Eligible referrers can receive $100 after the referred person hires Allsup and Allsup files the SSDI claim or submits the veterans disability appeal.

Help From Healthcare Professionals

Allsup also offers a dedicated referral option for healthcare professionals. The program is intended to help patients connect to assistance with claiming Social Security disability benefits or filing a veterans disability appeal. Providers can submit referrals online and Allsup also lists a phone number for support at (888) 786-2190.

Support For Nonprofits And Advocacy Groups

For nonprofit and advocacy organizations, Allsup describes alliance resources that can include workshops and webinars, co-branded referral programs and online referral materials to help raise awareness of SSDI and connect people to support.

Why This Matters: Representation Can Improve Outcomes

The SSDI process can be difficult to navigate, especially while someone is managing a serious medical condition. Government oversight reporting has found that claimants with representation are approved at higher rates than those without representation in key parts of the disability process.

Trust And Service Standards

Allsup is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating. On Trustpilot, Allsup is listed with an “Excellent” label and a 4.4 rating at the time of review.

Allsup provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, helping people with disabilities navigate the claims process by organizing medical records and work history and guiding them through each stage. With more than 42 years of experience, Allsup has helped 425,000 customers receive SSDI benefits.

Allsup Veterans Appeals (AVA) has helped more than 2,500 veterans nationwide with strategic, personalized appeals. With more than 13 years of experience and a 97% success rate for those who complete the appeals process with AVA, veterans gain a significant advantage when challenging decisions that do not reflect the severity of their service-connected conditions.

If you know someone who is unable to work due to a disability or needs to appeal a veterans disability decision, Allsup can help get them the benefits they deserve. Visit https://www.allsup.com/referrals or call (800) 678-3276 to refer someone today.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

