Allsup Shares Key SSDI Eligibility Considerations For Rare Disorders

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is highlighting how SSDI can provide vital income and healthcare stability for adults whose rare disorders limit their ability to work in recognition of Rare Disease Day, observed annually on the last day of February.

Rare diseases are often misunderstood, difficult to diagnose and slow to treat, creating significant barriers for individuals whose conditions interfere with employment. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), one in 10 Americans of all ages live with a rare disease, yet fewer than 5 percent of more than 10,000 rare conditions have an approved treatment.

“Living with a rare disease can create significant challenges for individuals and their families, from managing complex medical care to handling the financial impact of not being able to work,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “SSDI benefits provide essential income and healthcare support, helping people focus on their well-being while maintaining financial stability.”

SSDI Eligibility Considerations For Rare Disorders:

Functional limitations matter most. Social Security evaluates how a condition limits a person’s ability to perform work-related activities, not how common or widely recognized a diagnosis may be. Clear medical evidence describing physical, cognitive or psychological limitations is essential.

Social Security evaluates how a condition limits a person’s ability to perform work-related activities, not how common or widely recognized a diagnosis may be. Clear medical evidence describing physical, cognitive or psychological limitations is essential. Consistent medical documentation is critical. Many rare diseases lack standardized treatment paths, making ongoing records from specialists, diagnostic testing and care notes especially important to demonstrate severity and long-term impact.

Many rare diseases lack standardized treatment paths, making ongoing records from specialists, diagnostic testing and care notes especially important to demonstrate severity and long-term impact. Delayed diagnosis can increase financial strain. According to Global Genes, delays in diagnosis can result in up to $517,000 in avoidable costs per patient, highlighting the financial pressure individuals may face while seeking answers and support.

According to Global Genes, delays in diagnosis can result in up to $517,000 in avoidable costs per patient, highlighting the financial pressure individuals may face while seeking answers and support. Meeting duration requirements is key. To qualify for SSDI, a condition must have lasted or be expected to last at least 12 months or result in death, which can be difficult to establish when symptoms evolve over time.

“Rare disease claims may involve fragmented care and limited clinical familiarity, which can leave important details out of the record,” Geist said. “For people living with rare diseases, having experienced representation can help ensure their medical reality is fully and accurately documented.”

NORD also reports that medical costs for individuals with rare diseases are three to five times higher than those for people without rare diseases. To help address these challenges, Allsup offers Disability Financial Solutions®, which connects eligible customers with essential resources related to housing, utilities, medical expenses and more during the SSDI process.

Allsup provides guidance at every stage of the SSDI process, from the initial application to appeals. Experts work with former workers to gather and organize medical records, document functional limitations and present evidence in a way that aligns with Social Security’s evaluation criteria. This comprehensive support ensures the full impact of a rare disorder is represented effectively.

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, individuals with representation are nearly three times more likely to be awarded SSDI benefits than those without. With 42 years of experience and a 97% success rate for those who complete the process, Allsup has helped over 425,000 people nationwide receive the SSDI benefits they earned.

