Oslo, 18 June 2025

Interoil published its Annual Report 2024 on 13 June 2025. The ESEF file which was attached then did not include the Independent Auditor’s Report. The correct and complete ESEF file is attached hereto. For ease of reference and for completeness, the original Annual Report 2024 which was published on 13 June is also included here.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments