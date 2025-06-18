Purpose Investments Announces 0% Management Fee Until February 1, 2026, for Newly Launched Purpose XRP ETF

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose” or “Purpose Investments”), Canada’s leading digital asset ETF manager and the firm behind the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF, today announced a management fee holiday for its newly launched Purpose XRP ETF. Effective immediately, the ETF’s management fee will be fully waived until February 1, 2026.

The Purpose XRP ETF offers investors spot exposure to XRP – the native token of the XRP Ledger, a decentralized blockchain built to enable fast, low-cost global payments. It is the only XRP ETF in Canada offering CAD-hedged units and is designed to help investors access digital assets securely and transparently through a regulated vehicle.

“XRP’s real-world utility and global relevance continue to drive interest, and we want to make it even easier for Canadian investors to access this digital asset via ETF,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer at Purpose. “By fully waiving the management fee until early 2026, we’re reinforcing our commitment to simple and effective access to novel digital asset solutions that help investors cut through complexity.”

All units of the ETF – CAD-hedged (TSX: XRPP), CAD non-hedged (TSX: XRPP.B), and USD (TSX: XRPP.U) – are included in the fee holiday. Additionally, to provide investors long-term confidence, following the fee holiday period ending in February 2026, the fund’s total Management Expense Ratio (MER) will be capped at 0.89%*.

To learn more about the Purpose XRP ETF and the full lineup of Purpose’s digital asset solutions, please visit purposeinvest.com/crypto.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $24 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

*The MER cap is implemented at the discretion of Purpose Investments and is subject to change at any time.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from purposeinvest.com. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile, and there is no guarantee that the amount invested will be returned to you.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.