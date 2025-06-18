Personal Memoir About Living With Anxiety Disorder Helps Women, Men, And Teens Understand Themselves And Heal Inner Wounds

Charleston, SC, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you live with an anxiety disorder, it feels like the anxiety controls you. But is there another way to live? A way in which you feel in control, and you harness anxiety to serve your own purposes?

In her debut book, The Wave Within: A Memoir, author Kathryn G. Wise takes readers on a personal journey of hurt and healing. She shares the most vulnerable parts of herself to illustrate how she was able to find peace and self-love and move forward despite the anxiety she felt.

“This is a story of how my life has been affected by anxiety disorder, how learning the importance of self health is as important to me as it is to those around me, and allowing myself to learn to use my anxiety as a channel to help others who may have struggles as well,” the author explained.

The Wave Within is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Kathryn Godwin Wise

Instagram: @kathryn.g.wise

About the Author:

Kathryn G. Wise, a native of Erwin, NC, resides there with her husband, two children, and their beloved Golden Retriever, Honey Belle. Kathryn has a BA in Music from Meredith College, which she puts to good use as the Choral Director at the local Erwin Methodist Church. In addition to her choral duties, she is a private instructor for voice and piano. The Wave Within marks her debut into the literary world. With her love for music and passion for teaching, Kathryn brings a unique perspective and voice to her writing, making her works resonate with readers across different age groups.

