Defining Thin Time: A Journey Through Life's Found Thin Places

Charleston, SC, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Thin Place By the Bay, Kay Collier McLaughlin invites readers to explore the concept of thin time, those fleeting moments when the ordinary and extraordinary intertwine. This collection of reflective essays spans a timeline from age 15 to 80, chronicling the author's encounters with thin places that offer solace and clarity. Each narrative reveals how these ethereal spaces provide peace and hope, essential in today's chaotic world. From the first whispers of these experiences in youth to the profound insights gained in later years, McLaughlin's journey is a testament to the transformative power of thin places.



The essays are rich with vivid details, such as the serene stillness of a hidden cove or the vibrant colors of a sunset that seem to pause time. Each story captures the essence of being found by these sacred spaces, showcasing how they shape understanding and foster resilience. Readers will find themselves reflecting on their own thin places, moments that have offered clarity amid life's storms.



Key themes in The Thin Place By the Bay include:

- The evolution of thin places from adolescence to adulthood.

- Personal revelations that illuminate the interconnectedness of experiences.

- The importance of seeking moments of stillness and reflection.

- The transformative qualities of thin places that nurture peace and hope.

- Encouragement for readers to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery.



Kay Collier McLaughlin structures the narrative to resonate deeply, stating, “In every thin place, we find a piece of ourselves waiting to be discovered.” This enlightening exploration not only offers solace but also sparks curiosity about the hidden thin places in our lives.



The Thin Place By the Bay is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Kay Collier McLaughlin

About the Author: Kay Collier McLaughlin is a non-fiction author and motivational speaker/leadership consultant with a PhD in Counseling Psychology from Union Institute and University. Her multidisciplinary career has included Suzuki violin teacher/teacher-trainer, Communications Officer and editor for the award-winning newspaper of the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington, and Deputy for Leadership and Transition Ministries. She current chairs the boards of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families, and consults nationally for non-profit organizations, sharing insights on leadership, hope and healing.

Media Contact: kcollierm@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Kay Collier McLaughlin

Attachment