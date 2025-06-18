Rain Check, Please! Truly Hard Seltzer is Paying Fans with a “Rain Check” to Use on Their Next Pack If Fourth of July Plans Get Rained Out

BOSTON, MA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer weather can be unpredictable – and nothing puts a damper on a holiday weekend like a rained-out pool party. With recent rainfall trends tracking higher than usual1 and forecasts pointing to a wetter-than-average summer in portions of the nation2, it’s safe to say some July 4th plans may get rained on. That’s why this Fourth of July weekend, Truly Hard Seltzer is helping fans turn a washout into a win with the new “Truly Rain Check” program. If rain crashes pool party plans, Truly will cover fans' next Truly Pool Party Variety Pack: the brand’s new limited-edition summer line-up. Lucky fans who score this holiday deal will be able to reschedule the fun and celebrate summer the way it was meant to be – with endless sunshine, good vibes and a cold Truly in hand.

How the Truly Rain Check Program Works

If rain washes out holiday weekend plans, Truly fans can head to TrulyRainCheck.com on July 4 through July 6 to claim their “Truly Rain Check” deal. The first 1,000 fans who visit the site and successfully secure this limited-time deal will receive a $20 Venmo payment directly to their account to cover the cost of their next pack. Entry is limited to U.S. residents 21+. Full rules can be found here.

“We believe nothing should rain on summer fun. That’s why we’re giving fans a guaranteed good time with ‘Truly Rain Check’ to bring more Truly Pool Party Packs (and hopefully some sunshine) to drinkers over the Fourth,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing. “Whether the sun’s out or the skies open up, we’re here to make sure the party lives on.”

The Perfect Summer Companion: Truly Pool Party Variety Pack

The program centers around the limited-edition Truly Pool Party Variety Pack, featuring four refreshing flavors designed to capture the essence of summer: Red, White, & TRU, Strawberry Kiwi Splash, Blood Orange Bliss, and Peach Plunge. Each flavor contains just 100 calories and 1g of sugar per 12 oz. serving, making it the perfect poolside companion.

With 5% ABV, the Truly Pool Party Variety Pack is summer in a box – available all season long and delivering fresh, tart, and fruity flavors to every summer bash.

