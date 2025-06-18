Citibot Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract Through Carahsoft

CHARLESTON, S.C. and RESTON, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citibot, a leading provider of interactive chat solutions for Local Governments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Citibot has been awarded a contract through Carahsoft by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology to State and Local Governments through DIR’s Cooperative Contracts Program. This is an important credential that enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide easier access to Citibot’s solutions for Texas State agencies and Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“Texas agencies are always seeking better ways to communicate with their communities while staying cost-effective and compliant,” said Bratton Riley, CEO of Citibot. “We’re honored to be awarded this DIR contract, which makes it easier for Governments across Texas to adopt cutting-edge AI tools that deliver real results for their residents.”

The TX-DIR contract provides Texas State and Local Government agencies with streamlined access to Citibot’s AI-based chat solutions for efficient communication. This strategic procurement vehicle empowers agencies to leverage SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Messenger and web chat technologies to scale customer service and generate rich, real-time data insights.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are proud to bring Citibot’s customer service solutions to Texas agencies through the DIR,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Smart Cities Solutions at Carahsoft. “This streamlined procurement process enables Texas Government agencies to leverage multilingual, AI-powered chat bots to foster trust, communication and efficiency between Government and residents. By expanding our partnership with Citibot through this contract, we continue to jointly drive digital innovation across Government agencies.”

Citbot’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or Citibot@carahsoft.com.

About Citibot

Citibot provides AI-powered chat solutions that help local governments deliver 24/7, multilingual customer service through web chat, text messaging, WhatsApp, and voice. Residents can get instant answers, submit service requests, and access city services quickly and easily. Citibot empowers municipalities to improve efficiency, engagement, and accessibility. Learn more at www.citibot.io.

Contact

chat@citibot.io

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Smart Cities, Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com