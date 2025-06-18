Launch of the No Limits App: The Platform Designed to Structure and Grow Today’s Entrepreneurs In Switzerland, France, USA

Collombey-Muraz, Valais, Switzerland, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several years of sustained growth, No Limits officially announces the public launch of its all-in-one application across 110 countries. Developed in Switzerland, this platform introduces a new way of doing business, making it easier to access the right tools, trusted service providers, and effective strategies — even from scratch.





Launch of the No Limits App

A Solution Built From the Ground, Designed for Action

Designed for freelancers, solopreneurs, startup founders, and even large companies and their teams, the No Limits app delivers a complete entrepreneurial experience:

Access to strategic training programs

Verified service providers, available on demand

Ready-to-use templates (emails, sales funnels, offers...)

Built-in business tools

A structured international community focused on support and growth

Personalized coaching journeys

In-person events around the world

A concierge service (Coming in 2026)

Its promise: empower any entrepreneur or company to structure their operations, grow their revenue, and automate low-value tasks — so they can focus on their true expertise.

Client Results & Notable Collaborations

Among the success stories:

, a renowned entrepreneur, generated over €8M with his NFT project Crypto Champion, supported by No Limits for strategy and rollout. Mathias Montavon (Be Lost) increased his conversion rate by over 30% in just a few weeks through positioning optimization.

, online trainer, raised €400,000 for an NFT project and reinvested the funds into webinars for his companies. Edouard Clerc, founder of Inved, is now #1 in the Vaud real estate market after being coached by the platform in his early days.

Business success stories include:

, a humor-based learning method founded by a speech therapist, scaled internationally with full digital growth support. Result: tens of thousands of children helped in 40+ French-speaking countries. Mentorshow connected with key partners to film and distribute courses that have already sold thousands of copies.

increased local sales by over 40% in select agencies through a comprehensive social selling activation strategy. Swiss Serenity reached €160M in assets under management in one year through a coordinated action plan with No Limits teams.

reached €160M in assets under management in one year through a coordinated action plan with No Limits teams. Tamedia saved hundreds of thousands of euros using an AI-powered ad fraud detection system developed with No Limits.

An App that Attracts the Right Partners

No Limits works closely with groups such as Swissquote, Rolex, Dassault Systèmes, Airbus, and Amazon, and also supports public innovation and entrepreneurial inclusion programs.

A Clear Vision

"Our goal is simple: to help every entrepreneur structure, grow, and shine — without being overwhelmed by tools or technical complexity, by bringing everything together in one place."

Already available in both English and French, the app continues its international expansion with upcoming community features and AI-powered integrations.

About No Limits

No Limits is an all-in-one platform built to help entrepreneurs structure, grow, and automate their business — whether they’re starting from scratch or scaling to the next level. It brings together expert-led training, vetted service providers, actionable tools, a global community, and in-person events to help turn ideas into real, measurable results. Already trusted by over 130,000 members and credited with generating more than €190 million for its users, No Limits supports value creators at every stage of their journey, unlocking their full entrepreneurial potential.

