Discover the Future of Spa, Wellness & Beauty at Questex’s 2025 International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference Florida

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC Florida), the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, September 28-29, 2025. Registration is now open for the chance to experience two full days of the best education, brands and networking in the industry. The Beauty Zone makes its debut this year as an exclusive exhibit destination for the industry's most sought-after beauty brands and innovative products. This groundbreaking addition pairs with IECSC Florida's first-ever comprehensive beauty education programming, available to every attendee.

“We’ve expanded the offerings at this year’s Show to help educate and empower beauty and wellness professionals at every stage of their journey - from solo estheticians to multi-location spa owners,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex’s Wellness Group. “We cannot wait for the attendees to experience these exciting new classes and opportunities to take their careers to the next level.”

Top-Tier Conference Education

This year’s IECSC Show delivers an unparalleled lineup of 40+ classes covering a full spectrum of education across esthetics, business, skincare science, wellness integration, and marketing. The program emphasizes practical strategies, hands-on learning, and transformative client care. These classes are offered for an additional fee.

Key themes for 2025 include:

Business Mastery : From budgeting and forecasting to memberships and automation, business-focused sessions teach attendees how to boost profitability, scale sustainably, and shift from service provider to CEO.

: From budgeting and forecasting to memberships and automation, business-focused sessions teach attendees how to boost profitability, scale sustainably, and shift from service provider to CEO. Clinical & Advanced Esthetics : Classes cover acne, barrier function, chemical peels for melanin-rich skin, and innovations in microneedling and skin channeling—equipping practitioners with the latest science-backed protocols.

: Classes cover acne, barrier function, chemical peels for melanin-rich skin, and innovations in microneedling and skin channeling—equipping practitioners with the latest science-backed protocols. Holistic Wellness Integration : A standout track focused on lymphatic massage, gut health, mental wellness, and the endocrine system helps professionals treat clients from the inside out—while supporting their own well-being too.

: A standout track focused on lymphatic massage, gut health, mental wellness, and the endocrine system helps professionals treat clients from the inside out—while supporting their own well-being too. Marketing & Branding : Hands-on workshops in reputation management, AI, content creation, and brand storytelling offer practical tools to elevate visibility and attract loyal clientele.

: Hands-on workshops in reputation management, AI, content creation, and brand storytelling offer practical tools to elevate visibility and attract loyal clientele. Technology & Innovation: With a spotlight on regenerative skincare, longevity, and touchless technology, professionals will leave equipped to modernize their menus and stand out in a fast-evolving market.



Show Features

(New!) The Beauty Zone an exclusive area to discover must-have beauty brands and experience live education events at the new Beauty Lab

an exclusive area to discover must-have beauty brands and experience live education events at the new (New!) Business District for spa/salon operational solutions

for spa/salon operational solutions What's New For You Zone featuring the latest spa and wellness product innovations

featuring the latest spa and wellness product innovations Chance to make purchases from hundreds of premiere exhibitors including Celluma Light Therapy, Circadia, Cosgram, DNA Hairtools, Elleebana, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, Jovê, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage, The HydraFacial Company, and many more! Click here for the full list of IECSC Florida exhibitors.

Celluma Light Therapy, Circadia, Cosgram, DNA Hairtools, Elleebana, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, Jovê, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage, The HydraFacial Company, and many more! Click here for the full list of IECSC Florida exhibitors. 70+ Product-Focused Education Sessions included free in your Exhibit Hall pass



Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here.

Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes and Product-Focused Education at IECSC Florida.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, Sept. 28: 10:00am - 5:00pm and Monday, September 29: 10:00am - 4:00pm

SHOW INFO:

For more information on IECSC Florida, visit www.iecscflorida.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About IECSC

The International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Brokaw

Amanda@brokawpr.com

917-238-0204