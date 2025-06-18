Questex’s StreamTV Show 2025 Wraps with Record-Breaking Growth and Unmatched Industry Buzz

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show 2025 shattered expectations, delivering record-breaking attendance and industry engagement at its fifth annual event. Held June 11–13, the show brought together the biggest names in streaming, CTV, and digital media — and firmly cemented its position as the industry’s most vibrant and future-forward gathering.

StreamTV Show 2025 drew over 1,700 attendees, marking a 63% year-over-year increase from 2024, and featured the show’s largest speaker lineup to date with over 200 speakers spanning content, tech, advertising, distribution, and innovation. The show floor was equally vibrant, boasting more than 110 sponsors and exhibitors, making it the biggest networking and deal-making environment in event history.

“StreamTV Show 2025 exceeded every benchmark we set — not just in terms of numbers, but in the level of connection, collaboration, and momentum it sparked across the industry,” said Kevin Gray, VP at Questex and founder of The StreamTV Show. “This year’s growth demonstrates the hunger for smart, engaging, future-facing conversations — and we’re proud to provide a platform that brings together the most influential voices shaping the future of streaming.”

Unmissable Content and Star Power

The show opened with a standing-room-only pre-show workshop from TVREV’s Alan Wolk on the “Future of Streamonomics,” setting the tone for three days of provocative insights and powerful perspectives.

Keynote and panel speakers included executives from: Paramount Streaming, Tubi, Amazon FireTV, Samsung TV Plus, DirecTV, Roku, Fox, Disney, Xumo, Lionsgate, PlutoTV, YouTube, Nielsen, Shout! Factory, Comcast, LG, and more.

Highlights included:

Evan Shapiro’s Media Universe Summit, tackled the rise of creator-led content and the shifting landscape of media, exploring the convergence of streaming, technology, and consumer behavior

Dozens of sessions covering FAST channel growth, CTV ad performance, global monetization, sports streaming rights, and audience measurement innovation

Hundreds of Meetings Powered by StreamTV Connect

This year, StreamTV Show introduced StreamTV Connect, a curated 1:1 meeting program connecting senior-level buyers and sellers from top content and tech companies. Over 400 meetings were conducted over the course of the event with participants including: Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount+, FuboTV, Pluto TV, Roku, Tubi, Frndly TV, LG Electronics, and more.

“StreamTV Connect is about getting the right people in the room,” added Gray. “It delivered meaningful partnerships that will shape the future of our industry.”

Beyond Business: Experiences that Connect

StreamTV Show 2025 delivered more than great content — it created unforgettable moments:

Big Boi of Outkast headlined the Big Bash welcome party

Goat yoga, a puppy park, and sponsor activations added fun and energy

Professional headshots, coffee bars, cocktail hours, and networking receptions, including events hosted by Xumo and others

Trey Kennedy, viral comedian and content creator, joined for an exclusive StreamTV Live interview

StreamTV Live broadcasted executive interviews — now available here



Voices from the industry

“The energy at this year’s StreamTV Show was unmatched,” said Andrea Downing, President of PBS Distribution. “It’s one of the few events that brings the entire streaming community together — content, platforms, technology, and strategy — all under one roof. It’s time well spent.”

Melissa Wohl, EVP of Global Distribution at FilmRise, added, “What impressed me most this year was the diversity of voices — not just in platforms, but in perspectives. StreamTV Show is becoming the international hub for innovation, insight, and collaboration in streaming.”

Raghu Kodige, CEO and co-founder of Anoki, said, “This is my third show, and I love that it’s growing bigger and bigger each year.”

Brian Samuels, Principal, Eagle Dock Media, said, “Eagle Dock Media swooped into The StreamTV Show 2025…more attendees, an upgraded venue, and a jam-packed programming agenda made this year better than ever. See you in 2026!”

Heard from Qualabs, “From insightful talks and packed days at the venue, to casual chats and unexpected dinners. This trip reminded us why we love being part of this industry! ....In the end, it’s not just about the conferences or work meetings — it’s about the people you share them with, and the amazing moments you build along the way."

Heard from Pirot Media, “That’s a wrap! 35 meetings in 48 hours = LOTS of great conversations and exciting follow ups. Thanks to The StreamTV Show for a great event, see you next year!“

Matt Risley, Managing Director, Channel 4 (4Studio), said, “I’ve had a blast in Denver, at my first The StreamTV Show.”

Karin Bleiler, Comcast Technology Solutions, said, “The StreamTV Show was incredible...bigger and better every year.”

Looking Ahead: Mark Your Calendars

StreamTV Show continues to grow as the must-attend market for the future of streaming. StreamTV Show 2026 promises to build on this year’s unmatched momentum. StreamTV Show Americas 2026 returns to the Gaylord Rockies in Denver, June 24-26, 2026. StreamTV Europe 2026 debuts in Lisbon, Portugal, April 13-15, 2026.

