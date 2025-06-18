Questex Opens Registration for LDI 2025: Uniting the International Live Events Design and Technology Communities

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) , the premier gathering for the global entertainment design and technology communities, today announced early registration is now open. LDI serves as a testament to the thriving future of live events and the 2025 show is expected to be a record year, especially for learning and exhibitor attendance. The event takes place December 3-9, 2025, with the Expo Hall opening December 7-9, 2025 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here .

What’s New for 2025

LDI continues to evolve with the industry, introducing enhanced pass offerings designed to deliver even more value and customization for every attendee.

Introducing the all-new LDInteractive Pass: This isn’t just an upgrade – it’s an all-access invitation to the future of live design. LDInteractive Pass holders gain access to an exclusive lounge, special events, premium networking, and unique VIP perks.



Expanded Expo Hall Pass: This expanded pass includes more networking events, fresh experiences, and increased value to maximize attendee engagement.



Enhanced Career Opportunities: The LDI Career Fair and Career Coaching on the Expo Floor have been expanded to provide even greater career-boosting opportunities for attendees at all stages.



Live Sound Demos and Pro Audio Courses: These new offerings will be available to all attendees, delivering hands-on learning and deep dives into professional audio.

LDI 2025 Highlights Include:

80+ LDInstitute™ sessions focused on hands-on training and technical deep dives

focused on hands-on training and technical deep dives 100+ LDInnovation™ conference sessions on cutting-edge trends and future-forward ideas

on cutting-edge trends and future-forward ideas 250+ speakers and top-tier industry experts from around the world

from around the world NEW: XLIVE: The Concert Touring Sessions, a full-day intensive for concert, touring, and live event professionals

a full-day intensive for concert, touring, and live event professionals RIGZ!, a two-day intensive covering rigging from every angle

a two-day intensive covering rigging from every angle Stage Managers Academy: Two days dedicated to stage and event management best practices

Two days dedicated to stage and event management best practices A vibrant Expo Hall featuring 300+ exhibitors showcasing the latest in lighting, audio, staging, XR, and production technology

showcasing the latest in lighting, audio, staging, XR, and production technology Multiple networking events to build relationships and foster industry dialogue across all disciplines including a Dining with Dinosaurs evening reception and LDIndustry Party

to build relationships and foster industry dialogue across all disciplines including a Dining with Dinosaurs evening reception and LDIndustry Party Epic live showdowns like the Battle of the Busk and the VJ Challenge—where creativity, speed, and tech skills go head-to-head live in front of the LDI audience



Supporting the Next Generation

As part of LDI’s ongoing commitment to the next generation of live event innovators, the LDI Young Professionals Pass has been expanded for 2025 - now including even more networking and career boosting opportunities at an affordable price.

“We’re thrilled to kick off registration for what is shaping up to be our biggest and boldest LDI yet,” said Marian Sandberg, VP and Brand Leader, LDI. “Interest in LDI 2025 is off the charts—sponsorships and booth sales have already surpassed past years, and the energy from our community is undeniable. With brand-new pass options, expanded learning tracks, and more networking events, this year’s show is built to deliver more value, more access, and more unforgettable experiences than ever before. We can’t wait to welcome the global live design community to Las Vegas this December.”

The LDI conference program takes place December 3-9 with the Expo taking place December 7-9 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com .

Follow LDI on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , X, YouTube and TikTok.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/ . LDI takes place December 3-9, 2025, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.