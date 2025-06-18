Questex’s World Tea Expo Announces John Snell as 2026 Global Tea Championship Director

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's World Tea Expo today announces the 2026 Global Tea Championship Director, John Snell, owner/CEO at Ela's Tea Company and NMTeaB Consultancy.

A respected figure with over 40 years of experience in the tea industry, Snell’s career has ranged from working at origin and importing to branded and PL CPG packing as well as trading and sustainability projects.

Through his consulting business at NMTeaB Consultancy and his packing company Ela’s Tea Inc., Snell acknowledges and invests in the expansion of the industry to other botanicals. He remains steadfastly anchored to true teas whose benefits, diversity, and quality have gone largely unnoticed and unexplored by the majority of consumers.

Snell has already been discussing new benefits, rules, and categories for the championship. “There will be some changes in the categories and scoring system that we trust will reflect and reward the true excellence shown in field, factory, or other artisanal space,” he says.

The final tastings and ratings will once again be held the first week of February 2026 at the UNLV Campus. More details will be revealed in the coming months on submissions and how to apply on the World Tea Expo website.

World Tea Expo will be held March 23-25, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About World Tea Expo

World Tea Expo creates a modern, dynamic, and collaborative platform that unites industry professionals, tea suppliers, and tea enthusiasts from around the world. Blending fresh ideas, the latest trends and new distribution channels with focused buying, selling, networking and education, World Tea Expo is your chance to capitalize on this growing category to the fullest. World Tea Expo is a part of the Questex Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea News, World Tea Academy, Bar & Restaurant Expo as well as The Hospitality Show and Vibe Conference.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Marketing Director, Hospitality

Questex

mosborne@questex.com