The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders; Approval of Conversion of Fund to CLO Equity Strategy

MIAMI BEACH, FLA., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Stockholders have approved the Fund’s conversion from its current investment strategy to focus on a “CLO Equity Strategy”. The approval was voted for at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on June 17, 2025, with approximately 96% of the votes cast in favor of the changes.

With this change, the Fund’s primary investment objective will change to a total return strategy with a secondary objective of generating high current income for stockholders. In accordance with the change in investment objective, the Fund will focus on investing in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, or “CLOs”. CLOs are portfolios of collateralized loans consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors.

The three proposals approved by the Fund’s stockholders at the special meeting were:

Proposal 1: approval of an amended and restated investment advisory agreement between the Fund and Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) to permit the Adviser to receive a fee based on “managed assets” and an incentive fee.

Proposal 2: approval to revise the Fund’s investment objective from obtaining “long term capital appreciation” to a primary objective of “maximizing risk adjusted total returns” with a secondary objective of “generating high current income;” and to reclassify the Fund’s investment objective as non-fundamental.

Proposal 3: approval to amend the fundamental policies of the Fund related to borrowing, the issuance of senior securities, underwriting securities issued by other persons, industry concentration, the purchase or sale of real estate, the purchase or sale of commodities, and making loans to other persons.



The changes approved by the Fund’s Stockholders will go into effect July 1, 2025.

Cecilia Gondor, Chairperson of the Fund’s Board of Directors commented: “This marks an important day in the long history of our Fund and the beginning of what we hope is a bright future for our Fund investors. I want to thank my fellow board members and our Chairman Emeritus, Tom Herzfeld, for the hard work that was undertaken in managing this transition.”

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds.

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

