Armada Hoffler Announces Quarterly Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The second dividend will be paid in cash on July 8, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 1, 2025.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

VP of Corp. Comms. and Investor Relations

Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-4000