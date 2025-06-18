GSI Launches ElevateAI: Purpose-Built AI Services to Transform Enterprise Operations

ATLANTA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI, a leading provider of ERP, CRM, and ITSM consulting services, is excited to announce the launch of ElevateAI, a new suite of purpose-built artificial intelligence services designed to help organizations accelerate innovation, improve productivity, and drive data-backed decision-making across the enterprise.

ElevateAI combines the strategic use of advanced AI technologies with GSI’s deep industry expertise to solve real-world business problems. From sales and customer service automation to smart ERP/CRM insights, ElevateAI empowers companies to unlock new efficiencies, gain competitive advantage, and identify insights that most other BI (business intelligence) tools miss. The offering includes:

AI Strategy & Readiness Assessments

Custom GPT Implementations

ERP/CRM AI Integrations

Conversational AI & Automation Workflows

AI-Powered Analytics & Reporting





“With ElevateAI, we’re making AI tangible and actionable for our clients,” said Kevin R. Herrig, President & CEO of GSI. “This offering reflects our commitment to delivering practical AI solutions that align with business goals, not hype. ElevateAI meets companies where they are in their AI journey, whether they need foundational guidance or advanced integration into core systems.”

ElevateAI is already being adopted by forward-thinking organizations seeking to boost employee productivity, streamline operations, and transform customer experiences. It is compatible with major platforms including JD Edwards, NetSuite, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

For more information, visit: https://www.getgsi.com/elevate-ai

About GSI GSI helps companies modernize and optimize their enterprise systems with deep technical expertise and a collaborative, client-first approach. With a broad portfolio of services across ERP, CRM, ITSM, AI, and cybersecurity, GSI enables smarter operations and stronger business outcomes.

Press Contact:

Beth Magee

VP of Marketing, GSI, Inc.

Beth.Magee@getgsi.com

+1 828-307-0076