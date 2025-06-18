Open Lending Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. June 30, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Open Lending Corporation ("Open Lending" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPRO) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Open Lending investors have until June 30, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The class action lawsuit against Open Lending alleges that, during the Class Period, the defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following: (i) the defendants misrepresented the effectiveness and functionality of Open Lending’s risk-based pricing model; (ii) the defendants made materially inaccurate statements concerning Open Lending’s profit share revenue; (iii) the defendants failed to disclose that the company’s 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had significantly declined in value relative to their outstanding balances; and (iv) the defendants mischaracterized the poor performance of Open Lending’s 2023 and 2024 vintage loans.

The lawsuit further asserts that on March 17, 2025, Open Lending announced it would be unable to timely file its 2024 Annual Report, citing the need for additional time to complete accounting and review procedures specifically related to its profit share revenue and associated contract assets. Following this announcement, the company’s stock price declined by over 9%, according to the complaint.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising