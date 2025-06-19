KOORUI Launches G2741L Gaming Monitor Featuring Groundbreaking Dual-Mode Display Technology

LONDON, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOORUI, a rising global monitor brand, has launched the G2741L, a 27-inch gaming monitor equipped with Dual Mode Display, offering two distinct viewing modes in one device.

Users can easily switch between a high-refresh-rate mode for smooth gaming and a standard mode tailored for work or daily use. With just one click, the G2741L delivers versatile performance for both play and productivity.





*Game Like Never Before – KOORUI G2741L Speed Meets Stunning Visuals in One Monitor

Designed for today’s multi-purpose gamers and creators, the KOORUI G2741L features an innovative FHD 320Hz / UHD 160Hz Dual Mode, allowing users to switch between ultra-fast refresh rates for competitive gaming and ultra-high-definition resolution for cinematic visuals and creative tasks. No longer must users choose between performance and clarity—they can now have both.

The monitor boasts a Fast IPS panel, delivering wide viewing angles and vivid color reproduction. With 95% DCI-P3 coverage and support for 1.07 billion colors (8-bit + FRC), it brings out every visual detail—from realistic lighting effects in RPGs to vibrant tones in high-end content creation.

At 27 inches, the G2741L hits the sweet spot for immersive gameplay and desktop efficiency. The compact yet impactful screen size makes it ideal for gamers, professionals, and home users alike.

Connectivity is also seamless, with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Audio Out ports ensuring compatibility with PCs, laptops, and next-gen consoles like the PS5.

"With the G2741L, we’re redefining what a gaming monitor can be," said by KOORUI Brand Manager Mr. Hunter. "Dual Mode gives users the flexibility to adapt their setup instantly to different needs—whether it's a 320Hz ultra-fast FPS match or high-resolution media editing."

Whether you're conquering the battlefield or exploring stunning open worlds, the KOORUI G2741L adapts to your pace and priorities.

About KOORUI

KOORUI is a global technology brand dedicated to the development of high-performance monitors. Known for bold innovation and accessible pricing, KOORUI products are available worldwide and especially popular among young, tech-savvy users. Backed by HKC’s panel technology, KOORUI delivers high-performance, reliable monitors designed with people in mind—empowering gamers, creators, and professionals around the world.

