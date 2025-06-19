TGS and Viridien Announce Launch of Laconia Phase III OBN Survey in the Gulf of America

OSLO, Norway (19 June 2025) – TGS, a global leader in energy data and intelligence, in collaboration with Viridien, an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company, today announced the commencement of Laconia Phase III in the Gulf of America. This latest phase in the large-scale Laconia ocean bottom node (OBN) survey program spans approximately 150 OCS blocks and follows the well-received Laconia Phases I and II launched by Viridien in July 2024.





The program will be acquired by TGS and provide Ultra Long Offset OBN data using TGS’ ZXPLR™ nodes and the Sercel Tuned Pulse Source (TPS™). TPS is a low-frequency broadband marine seismic source that enhances geophysical imaging clarity by improving low-frequency, deep penetrating sound energy. The Laconia Phase III dataset, imaged by Viridien’s Subsurface Imaging experts, will improve subsurface clarity, aiming to unlock further potential in the central Keathley Canyon area. This acreage is anticipated to be highly sought after in future lease sales for those companies targeting the Paleogene play, which is increasingly attractive following recent success in industry implementation of 20k technologies. Leveraging Viridien’s advanced proprietary Elastic Full-Waveform Inversion (E-FWI) and Reverse Time Migration (RTM) imaging technologies, the Laconia Phase III survey is designed to deliver best-in-class seismic data to support both exploration and development activities.





Laconia Phase III OBN acquisition started in May this year and will continue through Q3 2025 with delivery of initial products scheduled for Q1 2026. The project is supported by industry funding.





“TGS remains committed to supporting the energy industry with the highest quality seismic solutions,” stated Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. “Laconia Phase III represents another significant step forward in our ability to deliver advanced data products in one of the world’s most important offshore regions. Through cooperation with Viridien and the combination of our leading edge OBN acquisition and imaging technologies, we are confident this project will provide tremendous value to our customers.”





“The success of our Laconia OBN program is a compelling example of the value that technological innovation brings to offshore exploration,” said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien. “By teaming up with TGS on Laconia Phase III, we are leveraging our respective strengths to deliver a high-impact dataset in one of the world’s most prospective offshore regions. The early-out results from Laconia Phase I have already attracted considerable industry attention, highlighting the effectiveness of our advanced imaging capabilities.”

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com





About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



