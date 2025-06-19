19 June 2025
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Interim and Special Dividend Announcement
Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2025, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 0.75 pence per share and a special dividend of 0.50 pence per share, as timetabled below:
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|26 June 2025
|Record Date:
|27 June 2025
|Payment Date
|25 July 2025
The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 11 July 2025 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.
