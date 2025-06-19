19 June 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Interim and Special Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2025, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 0.75 pence per share and a special dividend of 0.50 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date: 26 June 2025 Record Date: 27 June 2025 Payment Date 25 July 2025

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 11 July 2025 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management

Oliver Bedford











+44 20 7523 4837





JTC (UK) Limited

Uloma Adighibe

Alexandira Tivey HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 832 3877

+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31