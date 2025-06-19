US Capital Global Provides $10.5MM Financing for Fishtown Mixed-Use Development in Philadelphia

San Francisco, California, USA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global has provided a $10.5 million senior construction term loan to Corfu Development LLC (“Corfu Development” or the “Company”) for a 60-unit residential and commercial development in Philadelphia’s thriving Fishtown neighborhood, a project the Company is spearheading with Caritas Construction LLC.

With global headquartered in San Francisco and principal offices in Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the development consists of two boutique buildings featuring 60 for-rent residential units and two pre-leased commercial spaces, with premium amenities such as a rooftop deck, club room, and fully equipped gym. Strategically located in a high-demand submarket near public transportation, the development benefits from Fishtown’s ongoing revitalization, which has transformed the area into a hub for creative industries, dining, and upscale urban living.

“We are excited to bring this mixed-use development to the thriving Fishtown neighborhood, delivering high-quality residential and commercial space in one of Philadelphia’s most dynamic areas,” said Michael Callahan, Senior Project Manager of Caritas Construction. “Securing the necessary financing was a critical milestone, and we are grateful to US Capital Global for their expertise and support in structuring and closing a $10.5 million senior construction term loan. Their commitment and guidance have been invaluable in helping us move this project forward.”

“We are delighted to have provided a $10.5 million senior construction term loan to support Corfu Development’s latest mixed-use project in Philadelphia,” noted Mitchell R. Cohen, Senior Vice President and Partner at US Capital Global. “With a strong track record in urban development, Corfu Development sought strategic financing to deliver much-needed residential and commercial space to the growing Fishtown neighborhood. US Capital Global worked closely with the Company to structure a customized financing solution to support the successful completion of this exciting urban development project.”

About Corfu Development LLC

Corfu Development is a real estate development firm specializing in mixed-use, residential, and commercial projects across the Northeast United States. The Company has a strong track record of successful developments, including condominiums, townhomes, and single-family homes totaling over $150 million in construction value. With a management team boasting over 25 years of experience, Corfu Development is committed to delivering high-quality, well-designed properties that enhance urban communities.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com.

