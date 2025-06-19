Nánari útskýringar á forsendum uppgjörs HFF bréfa

Uppgjör skuldabréfa í flokkunum HFF150434 og HFF150644 fór fram 12. júní 2025 („uppgjörsdagur“).
Nánari upplýsingar eru í viðhengi.
Viðhengi
