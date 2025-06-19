Changes in the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS

Mr Priit Rohumaa’s term as a member of the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS ended on 17 June 2025. Admirals Group AS extends its sincere gratitude to Mr Rohumaa for his valuable contributions and dedication during his tenure.

Effective 18 June 2025, the Supervisory Board will continue its work with the following members: Anatolie Mihalcenco, Dmitri Lauš, Juri Kartakov, and Olga Senjuškina.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/









