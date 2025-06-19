Security Information Systems and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Alarm Monitoring Solutions to the Public Sector

ORLANDO, Fla. and RESTON, Va., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Information Systems (SIS), Global leader in alarm integration and monitoring software, part of EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SIS’s Public Sector distributor, making SIS’s advanced security and Operational Technology (OT) data lake solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and The Quilt contracts.

“SIS has specialized in supporting Government entities for more than 30 years and fully understands the complexities of their security needs,” said Larry Gloss, EverCommerce President of Security Information Systems. “We’re excited to build upon that history and extend our Public Sector reach through our collaboration with Carahsoft, ensuring that customers in the Government, military and intelligence community can access SIS’s monitoring software to optimize their most critical security operations.”

This partnership represents a significant step toward enhancing and modernizing security capabilities across Government sectors. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, the collaboration will further equip Public Sector customers with tools to expand situational awareness, integrate modern and legacy security systems and streamline alarm monitoring and response for higher confidence, responsive decision making.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Proven Integration Expertise and Legacy Support: Government agencies can extend the life of existing equipment by seamlessly connecting legacy systems and modern systems, IT and life/safety monitoring into one simple solution. This includes analogue and digital signals and eliminates the concern of “rip and replace” legacy security investments.





Government agencies can extend the life of existing equipment by seamlessly connecting legacy systems and modern systems, IT and life/safety monitoring into one simple solution. This includes analogue and digital signals and eliminates the concern of “rip and replace” legacy security investments. Centralized Command and Control: The partnership enables Public Sector organizations to optimize response to critical security alerts by optimizing decision making within a “single pane of glass,” automating alarm verification, and enabling deeper, pro-active analytics across their security enterprise.





The partnership enables Public Sector organizations to optimize response to critical security alerts by optimizing decision making within a “single pane of glass,” automating alarm verification, and enabling deeper, pro-active analytics across their security enterprise. Cost Efficient, Flexible Solutions: With SIS solutions built to scale and integrating seamlessly with emerging technologies, Government agencies can protect their investments for years to come.

Simplified Procurement: Carahsoft’s established procurement expertise and contracts will enable seamless access to SIS solutions, ensuring Government entities can adopt the latest security technologies quickly and cost-effectively.



“We are excited to work with Security Information Systems and our reseller partners to expand deployment of SIS’s alarm monitoring solutions to Government agencies nationwide,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “This partnership will empower agencies to address their complex physical security challenges with proven technology that enhances both operational efficiency and public safety.”

Security Information System’s security solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-6160 or SecuritySoftware@carahsoft.com or click here.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 725,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com and securityinformationsystems.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

