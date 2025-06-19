Hyaluronic Acid Market Projected to Reach USD 18.53 Billion by 2032, Driven by Aesthetic Advancements and Expanding Clinical Applications – SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyaluronic Acid Market Size & Growth Analysis

“According to SNS Insider, the Hyaluronic Acid Market was valued at USD 10.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.53 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.92% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

The global hyaluronic acid market is witnessing steady expansion, fueled by its broad application across dermatology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and drug delivery systems. HA’s unique properties—including biocompatibility, viscoelasticity, and hydrating capabilities—have made it essential for both therapeutic and aesthetic use cases. Consumer awareness of non-invasive cosmetic procedures and the rising demand for anti-aging products continue to drive growth, particularly within the cosmetic segment.





In the United States, the hyaluronic acid market was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 6.56 billion by 2032. The strong presence of aesthetic service providers, continued advancements in technology, and growing preference for FDA-approved injectable treatments are supporting this growth. Additionally, increasing utilization of HA in ophthalmic and orthopedic treatments further positions the U.S. as a leading market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew Plc

Shiseido Company, Limited

Sanofi

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Maruha Nichiro, Inc.

Lifecore Biomedical, Llc

LG Life Sciences Ltd (LG Chem.)

HTL Biotechnology

Genzyme Corporation

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Ferring B.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited

Allergan

Hyaluronic Acid Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 10.90 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.53 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 6.92% U.S. Market 2024 USD 3.95 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 6.56 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Multiple injection doses dominated the market share in 2024 with a share of 78.54%, as they effectively treat chronic joint disorders and aesthetic treatment requiring regular interval doses. Dermatologists and Orthopedic doctors frequently use these products because their effects persist over time, and the patients appear in good health. On the other hand, the best-performing category is single-injection dose, for the convenience and the minimization of exposure to the clinic, continuing to grow at the fastest pace. Such formulations are being adopted in orthopaedics for the management of early-stage osteoarthritis due to rapid onset and enhanced compliance.

By Application:

The dermal fillers application was the largest market in 2023, as the segment accounted for 42.36% of the total market, due to the substantial consumer base for minimally invasive beauty procedures. The demand for dermal fillers prepared from HA used for facial remodeling, correction of wrinkles, and increase of lip volume has increased, and the reasons can be found in the shorter recovery period and the instant effect of the product. The ophthalmic segment, by contrast, is projected to register the most rapid growth, driven chiefly by the rising prevalence of eye surgeries such as cataract extraction, for which HA is administered during intraocular procedures to prevent injury to vulnerable eye tissues and preserve ocular pressure.

By Grade:

In terms of grade, pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid led the market in 2023 with a commanding 71.25% share. This is attributed to its application in prescription-based products and its higher regulatory compliance standards. The superior purity and safety of pharmaceutical-grade HA make it suitable for intra-articular injections, ophthalmic surgeries, and drug formulations, driving its widespread adoption across medical disciplines.

Hyaluronic Acid Market Segmentation

By Product

Multiple injection doses

Single injection dose

By Application

Dermal fillers

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Vesicoureteral reflux

Other applications

By Grade

Cosmetic grade hyaluronic acid

Pharmaceutical grade hyaluronic acid

By End-Use

Hospitals

Dermatology clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other end-users

Regional Analysis

North America was the dominant region in the hyaluronic acid market in 2023, holding 44.07% market share. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure and aesthetic awareness, along with good disposable income vital for the region. Rigorous regulatory guidelines and high adoption of HA-based dermal fillers further contribute to its dominance.

The APAC region is experiencing the maximum growth due to rising disposable income, aging population, and rising trend of cosmetic surgeries in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China. KCEAC PTE LTD 35 In addition, government expenditure on healthcare and the development of medical tourism drive demand in the region.

Recent Developments

March 2024 – Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, underscored its continued commitment to innovation in medical dermatology and aesthetics at the AAD Annual Meeting in San Diego with 29 abstracts on display at the meeting.

May 2024 – Anika Therapeutics introduced Hyaff, a novel HA-based solid product platform for joint and tissue repair.

