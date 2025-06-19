Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Erie Insurance Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erie Insurance (“Erie”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in the disruption of Erie’s network operations across its systems. Erie’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details have not been made publicly available by Erie.1

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating potential claims against Erie related to this cybersecurity incident. If you are an Erie policyholder who has been impacted by the cybersecurity incident or network outage or are concerned that your personal information has been impacted, please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

1 https://www.erieinsurance.com/newsroom/press-releases/2025/erie-insurance-network-outage.

