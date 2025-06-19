HTX Executives Go Face-to-Face: Molly Highlights User-Centric Perspective and Trust Built Through Sincerity





SINGAPORE, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, recently launched the second episode of its live talk show series, "Real Talk with HTX Executives". In this edition, Molly, Head of HTX MO Centre, discussed pivotal themes: the legacy of the HTX brand, the platform's robust performance, user trust-building initiatives, the roadmap for future brand development, and opportunities for women in Web3. She also offered a sneak peek at genuine user benefits planned for HTX’s 12th Anniversary. Molly emphasized that for HTX to become the top choice for both the industry and users, it must adopt a user-centric perspective, act with genuine sincerity, and build trust through steady, practical problem-solving.

Q: As HTX promotes a "return to a user-centric perspective" for its 12th anniversary, what is its branding strategy in today's competitive market?

Molly: We don't rely on nostalgia to capitalize on past glory. An emotional connection must be built on genuine sincerity. This year, our strategy centers on "sentiment + culture". We're rewarding long-term users to cultivate a stronger sense of companionship, while nurturing a dynamic and youthful crypto culture. For example, our slogan for May 20th (a Chinese internet-born Valentine's Day), "You can share anything but your private key", is designed to make crypto relatable and engaging, helping it reach a broader audience.

Q: Amid the fierce competition in marketing and innovation, how will HTX establish a unique user moat? Are there any major marketing campaigns on the horizon?

Molly: HTX doesn't employ gimmicks and values genuine sincerity. We genuinely distribute rewards, and our rules are clearly written. From awarding HTX Affiliates to allocating 70% of rewards to regular users, and adopting the slogan "You have the talent, we have the resources", HTX seeks to transform every sincere effort into lasting user trust. "Co-building" isn't just a catchphrase — it means actively integrating user feedback into products and providing a platform for their voices.

Q: Given ongoing regulatory shifts and declining trust in centralized platforms, how does HTX intend to restore user trust via “trust marketing”? What specific strategies will be used?

Molly: Trust isn't built with words; it's earned bit by bit by solving real problems. HTX has its shortcomings, and we don’t shy away from them. We're not afraid of users raising questions; what we fear is having no one there to respond. We'll solve what we can immediately and report what we can't with honesty. "Real Talk with HTX Executives" isn't for show — it's a commitment to transparency and making open dialogue the norm.

Q: Why is HTX continuing to develop the “Miss HTX” program? What are your views on opportunities for women in Web3, and what's the story behind this year's theme of "Discover Web3 Future Queen"?

Molly: I've been part of the journey from the first to the third season, watching many women rise from being doubted to being valued. Gold shines, but not everyone has a stage. HTX is willing to build a platform where truly talented and insightful women can be seen and recognized.

They are not just participants; they have found turning points in their lives on our platform. Women in Web3 should not be labeled but should become builders in this industry, using their wisdom and perspectives to make the crypto world more prosperous.

Q: As HTX approaches its 12th anniversary, what is the biggest challenge it faces?

Molly: Our focus is not on existing users within the crypto space but on how to best serve the next wave of newcomers, especially those coming from traditional finance and internet sectors. These users care more about long-term value and effective risk management.

HTX isn't just in a user-acquisition race; we're working to define the framework for a safer, more mature market. A truly trustworthy exchange should take responsibility for managing risks and empower users to achieve sustainable growth.

