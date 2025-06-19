

Press Release

Atos and IGM Financial successfully complete public cloud transformation

Paris, France – June 19, 2025 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the completed data center migration project of Canada’s leading diversified wealth and asset management company IGM Financial Inc., transforming assets to a modern, agile and secure solution built on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The new, cloud-native model will help IGM drive efficiencies and business outcomes through enhanced control, speed and scalability. Further, Atos’ expertise in implementing a scalable, agile architecture empowers IGM to mitigate risk and provide enhanced visibility for reporting and remediation.

Transitioning from the legacy data center to a cloud model provides IGM with the ability to seamlessly scale resources, enabling the testing and introduction of new applications and services without the need for upfront infrastructure investments. IGM can rapidly deploy new solutions and maintain an up-to-date technology stack with greater flexibility and efficiency.

Further, adopting a cloud-based solution facilitates seamless integration with advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning, IoT and other innovative tools, positioning IGM to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The migration to the new, cloud-native model was successfully completed on schedule, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

“The successful delivery of the data center migration to the public cloud underscores Atos’ proven ability to execute highly complex and mission-critical migration projects with precision,” said Ed Nemes, Head of Canada, Atos Group.

“We’re pleased to have collaborated with our partner, Atos, whose comprehensive expertise has helped to further modernize our technology infrastructure,” said Sam Burns, Chief Information Officer, IGM Financial. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing digital transformation journey that enables us to better serve the financial needs of Canadians while also improving the employee and advisor experience.”

Atos has longstanding relationships and expertise with leading public cloud companies, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, allowing for customized digital approaches for its customers who seek various solutions. Last year, Atos announced its five-year partnership with Microsoft to drive digital transformation and empower businesses with advanced technologies, as well as shared plans to help clients across industries move to the cloud and facilitate their use of Azure OpenAI Service.

With more than 19,500 cloud experts worldwide and four global cloud centers, Atos is a trusted advisor to provide transformation expertise at every stage of the cloud continuum, delivering on the promise of enabling business agility, continual optimization, innovation at speed and growth for its customers. Learn more at Cloud and Infrastructure - Atos.

***

About Atos Group

Press contacts:

