Contact Centre-as-a-Service Market Competitor Leaderboard Report 2025: Profiles of 18 Leaders, Leading Challengers, and Disruptors in the CCaaS Market

The Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) research suite provides detailed and insightful analysis of a market set for significant change over the next five years. It enables stakeholders from CCaaS vendors to better understand how the CCaaS market will evolve, assessing the extent to which demand for enhanced customer experience and the implementation of generative AI will impact the provision of existing contact centre services.

This research provides an assessment of the CCaaS market in key industry verticals including:

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Hospitality and Travel

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

This is in addition to a breakdown of the key channels within the CCaaS market; identifying key deployment opportunities and challenges for CCaaS vendors.

The CCaaS market suite includes data and forecasts for traffic and future subscription revenue for CCaaS vendors. Additionally, it includes an insightful study uncovering key trends and future opportunities within the market, as well as an extensive analysis of 18 leading vendors in the CCaaS space.

Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this ever-changing market; allowing CCaaS vendors to capitalise on trends and shape their future strategy. This research suite's unparalleled coverage makes it an incredibly useful resource for projecting the future of a market set for change.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Readers benefit from insight into key trends and market opportunities resulting from changes within the CCaaS market. This study addresses key growth opportunities for CCaaS vendors, including conversational communications via over-the-top (OTT) messaging and rich communications services (RCS), and the integration of generative AI into agent and customer experience features. It assesses regulatory and security challenges posed to CCaaS vendors with the increased volume of visual and audio data produced with these developments, providing recommendations for how these must be navigated. Moreover, it includes a regional market growth rate analysis on the current development and future growth of CCaaS across 61 key countries, identifying key focus markets.

Readers benefit from insight into key trends and market opportunities resulting from changes within the CCaaS market. This study addresses key growth opportunities for CCaaS vendors, including conversational communications via over-the-top (OTT) messaging and rich communications services (RCS), and the integration of generative AI into agent and customer experience features. It assesses regulatory and security challenges posed to CCaaS vendors with the increased volume of visual and audio data produced with these developments, providing recommendations for how these must be navigated. Moreover, it includes a regional market growth rate analysis on the current development and future growth of CCaaS across 61 key countries, identifying key focus markets. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the CCaaS market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for CCaaS vendors.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the CCaaS market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for CCaaS vendors. Benchmark Industry Forecasts : 5-year forecast databases are provided for the CCaaS market, providing business subscription revenue and traffic splits for each sector. These sector splits include voice, RCS, OTT messaging, SMS, chatbots, video, and email.

: 5-year forecast databases are provided for the CCaaS market, providing business subscription revenue and traffic splits for each sector. These sector splits include voice, RCS, OTT messaging, SMS, chatbots, video, and email. Research Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 CCaaS vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard; scoring these vendors on criteria such as market performance, revenue and future business prospects.

Key Statistics

40.5 billion: Mobile messages to CCaaS contact centres in 2025

475.4 billion: Mobile messages to CCaaS contact centres in 2029

1,074%: 2025 to 2029 CCaaS mobile messaging traffic growth

2025-2029 Forecast period

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the CCaaS market includes access to a comprehensive five-year forecast dataset comprising 86 tables and over 39,000 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total CCaaS Revenue

Total Traffic

Traffic metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Chatbots (app-based and web-based)

Email

OTT messaging

RCS

SMS

Video

Voice

Research Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions via five interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This trends analysis report examines the CCaaS market landscape in detail, assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly changing market. This essential strategy report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for CCaaS providers, market challenges, and how stakeholders must navigate these.

This analysis also provides CCaaS market splits for communications channels such as voice, SMS, RCS and OTT messaging, and key industry opportunities for CCaaS vendors to capitalise on. It also includes an evaluation of the key country-level opportunities for CCaaS growth, with the Country Readiness Index.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 18 leading vendors in the CCaaS space.

The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on capacity and capability assessments:

8x8

Avaya

AWS

Cisco

CM.com

Content Guru

Dialpad

Enghouse Interactive

Five9

Genesys

Infobip

NICE

Sinch

Talkdesk

Tata Communications

Twilio

UJET

Vonage

This competitive analysis document is centred around the Competitor Leaderboard; a vendor positioning tool that provides an at-a-glance view of the competitive landscape in a market, backed by a robust methodology.

