Kaldvik AS: Extraordinary general meeting held

Frøya, 19 June 2025: An extraordinary general meeting in Kaldvík AS (the "Company") was held today, 19 June 2025, at 11:00 hours (CEST) with approximately 62.39% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy.

A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement. All matters were approved in accordance with the proposals from the board of directors.

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

