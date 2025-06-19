Kaldvík AS: Mandatory notifications of share lending

Frøya, 19 June 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kaldvík AS ("Kaldvík" or the "Company") on 5 June 2025 (the "Announcement"), regarding the successful completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 532 million, equal to approximately EUR 46.2 million.

As described in the Announcement, the Private Placement consists of two tranches, of which tranche 1 comprises 5,976,172 offer shares ("Tranche 1") and tranche 2 comprises 32,034,878 offer shares ("Tranche 2")

Reference is made to the Announcement for further details.

The completion of tranche 2 was subject to a resolution by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. This general meeting is now held, cf. also the stock exchange announcement published earlier today, where the general meeting resolved to issue the new shares allocated to investors in Tranche 2.

To facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement in the Private Placement, Austur Holding AS, a close associate of Lars Måsøval, a primary insider of the Company, has agreed to lend 9,241,926 existing shares in the Company to DNB Carnegie in accordance with a share lending agreement entered into between the Company, DNB Carnegie and Austur Holding AS.

Please see the attached notification form for further information about the transaction by a close associate to a primary insider.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

Attachment