Telesat Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) (“Telesat” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17th virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of Telesat voted in favour of all items of business, including the appointment of Deloitte LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld (a) Michael Boychuk 47,936,239 986,534 (b) Jane Craighead 46,146,974 2,775,795 (c) Richard Fadden 47,932,024 990,749 (d) Daniel S. Goldberg 47,934,997 987,776 (e) Henry (Hank) Intven 46,846,629 2,076,144 (f) David Morin 47,926,555 996,218 (g) Dr. Mark H. Rachesky 46,143,966 2,778,807 (h) Guthrie Stewart 46,145,394 2,777,377 (i) Michael B. Targoff 47,938,568 984,205 (j) Janet Yeung 47,938,784 983,987



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit https://www.telesat.com/.

