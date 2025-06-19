Conclusion of share buyback programme in Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.
Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.
The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 June 2025 to 19 June 2025:
Number
Avg. purchase
Transaction value, DKK
16 June 2025
100,000
164.72
16,472,000
17 June 2025
100,000
164.31
16,431,000
18 June 2025
90,000
165.01
14,850,900
19 June 2025
80,360
164.42
13,212,791
Accumulated for the period
370,360
60,966,691
Accumulated under the programme
12,921,893
1,999,998,741
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 8,298,578 treasury shares corresponding to 1.357% of the total share capital.
The DKK 2.0 billion share buyback programme has thereby been concluded as per 19 June 2025.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
- Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk
- Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, peter.brondt@tryg.dk
