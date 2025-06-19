Hedy AI Unveils Automatic Conversation Suggestions, Pioneering Ambient Intelligence in Professional Communications

Portland, OR, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where professionals lose an average of 31 hours per week to ineffective meetings, Hedy AI today announced Automatic Suggestions, a breakthrough feature that transforms passive meeting participation into proactive excellence. The innovation represents a significant leap toward true ambient intelligence—AI that anticipates what you need before you realize you need it.





Hedy provides automatic suggestions and thought starters during in-person and virtual meetings

Unlike traditional AI tools that wait for users to ask questions, Hedy's Automatic Suggestions continuously analyzes conversation dynamics and proactively delivers strategic insights at precisely the right moments. When a potential partner mentions timeline concerns but avoids specifics, the system might recommend: 'Consider asking what milestones are most critical to their schedule.'

Since launching in late 2024, Hedy has attracted over 10,000 professionals across 30+ languages, with 7,000 monthly active users. The company's focus on individual empowerment has resonated particularly strongly with professionals seeking to excel in high-stakes conversations.

What distinguishes Hedy's approach is its sophisticated AI pipeline that ensures quality over quantity. Every suggestion undergoes rigorous filtering to focus on insights users might genuinely miss rather than obvious observations.

"Automatic Suggestions embodies our vision of AI as a true partner that enhances human intelligence," said Julian Pscheid, CEO and founder of Hedy AI. "We're creating an intelligent system that understands your goals, communication style, and conversation dynamics to offer the perfect insight at exactly the right moment."

The feature integrates seamlessly with Hedy's existing capabilities, including real-time transcription in 30+ languages and intelligent highlights. Unlike competitors that focus on post-meeting summaries, Hedy provides value when users can still act on it.

Automatic Suggestions launches today as a beta feature for all Hedy users across iOS, Android, and macOS platforms. Users can customize suggestion frequency and delivery methods based on their preferences.

About Hedy AI



Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication and decision-making through advanced artificial intelligence. At Hedy AI, we believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance – sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment. This belief drives our innovative approach to developing AI-powered solutions that enhance human intelligence rather than replace it. Our flagship product, the Hedy app, is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize how professionals interact, learn, and make decisions. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, exploring new ways to make every professional conversation an opportunity for growth and advancement. For more information about Hedy AI, visit https://www.hedy.ai/

