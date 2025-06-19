Sfil : 2025 EMTN 2

Paris, 19 June 2025

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Sfil base prospectus to the €20,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 10 June 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”).

Sfil has decided to issue on 23 June 2025 – Euro 1,000,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 23 June 2032.

A Stabilisation Manager has been named in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the Final Terms relating to the issue are available on the website of the Issuer ( www.sfil.fr ), on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and with the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

Attachment