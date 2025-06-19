Kvika banki hf.: Offering of bonds on June 25

Kvika will offer bonds in a new series, KVIKA 28 0703, for sale on Wednesday 25 June 2025. The bonds will be issued under Kvika’s EMTN programme and listed on the Nasdaq Iceland exchange. The bonds pay a quarterly interest of 3-month REIBOR plus a spread. Principal is repaid in one payment at maturity, 3 July 2028.

The offering will be a Dutch auction, all bonds will be sold at the highest accepted spread on 3-month REIBOR.

Expected settlement date is Thursday 3 July 2025.

Capital Markets at Kvika manages the auction and bids will be received through the email utbod@kvika.is until 16:00 GMT on Wednesday 25 June 2025.