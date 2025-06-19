Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 19 June 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Third party discretion Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 13,802,443 85.13 1,374,381 8.47 20,369 1,037,030 6.40 171,729 2 10,835,952 68.40 1,402,209 8.85 20,369 3,604,280 22.75 543,142 3 11,222,697 70.03 1,335,014 8.33 20,369 3,467,021 21.64 360,851 4 11,180,846 69.70 1,397,577 8.71 20,369 3,463,732 21.59 343,428 5 13,266,938 81.99 1,402,593 8.67 20,369 1,511,678 9.34 204,374 6 13,137,065 82.17 1,415,363 8.86 20,369 1,434,398 8.97 398,757 7 13,094,992 81.95 1,408,153 8.82 20,369 1,475,530 9.23 403,235 8 12,801,663 79.43 1,408,410 8.74 20,369 1,907,178 11.83 268,332 9 12,908,271 80.70 1,408,153 8.80 20,369 1,678,751 10.50 362,763 10 14,039,693 85.83 1,408,153 8.60 20,369 910,422 5.57 27,315

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,647,726,059 at the voting record date, 1% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Board note the high percentage of votes against resolutions for the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration report and the re-election of Jane O’Riordan and Lord Rockley, resolutions 2, 3 and 4 respectively. The Board will endeavour to make contact with those shareholders who voted against to ascertain their reasons.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75