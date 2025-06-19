Camunda and Liferay Announce Partnership

Diamond Bar, CA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camunda, and Liferay, Inc., are joining forces to build and deliver cutting-edge digital experiences. By leveraging Liferay's enterprise cloud platform and Camunda's advanced orchestration and automation capabilities, businesses can now unify internal and external processes for seamless, personalized experiences. Our partnership with Camunda enables organizations to seamlessly integrate internal operations with external engagement, driving agility and innovation through intelligent automation.

Camunda and Liferay will focus on empowering businesses to accelerate their digital transformation by seamlessly blending powerful process automation with dynamic digital experiences. This collaboration combines Liferay’s intuitive, personalized user experiences with Camunda’s robust process orchestration and automation platform, enabling organizations to streamline complex workflows, automate manual tasks, and drive operational efficiency.

Digital transformation has driven businesses toward automation and AI, but complex digital infrastructures in large organizations make end-to-end process automation challenging. Process orchestration is essential for coordinating tasks, integrating systems, and enabling centralized updates, ensuring compliance, reducing technical debt, and maximizing AI investments.

The Camunda Connect Partner Program is a global ecosystem of partners spanning every region of the world. Partners receive top-tier training and support, aiming to tackle automation challenges with process orchestration. We welcome Liferay into the program", highlighted Christiana Christenson, VP Global Partners at Camunda

"We are excited to have Camunda join us in empowering businesses to design, execute, and monitor complex workflows, providing real-time process visibility and enhancing agility with Camunda’s process orchestration and automation platform", said Linda Hartman, Vice President of Partnerships at Liferay. "Additionally, the partnership will also enable businesses to empower their business users with low-code/no-code capabilities, driving innovation and faster time-to-market”.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.



About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda’s leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.