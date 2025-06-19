EY US Announces Brenda Chamulak, CEO of TekniPlex, As an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

Wayne, PA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex, a global leader of innovative solutions through materials science expertise, is proud to announce that Brenda Chamulak, President and CEO, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Philadelphia Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

This prestigious award recognizes unstoppable leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, innovation, and purpose—transforming industries and creating long-term value through bold leadership. Chamulak was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from EY,” said Chamulak. “This award is a reflection of the incredible work our teams are doing around the world—collaborating, innovating, and pushing boundaries to serve our customers and communities. I’m proud to share this recognition with the entire TekniPlex team.”

Under Brenda’s leadership, TekniPlex has accelerated its transformation into a global materials science leader, expanding its healthcare and consumer products solutions to serve critical markets and improve everyday life. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence, Brenda has helped guide the company through significant growth and investment in advanced manufacturing across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

As a Greater Philadelphia winner, Brenda joins a global network of leading entrepreneurs and will advance to the national Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. National finalists and winners will be recognized at the Strategic Growth Forum®, taking place November 12–15, 2025, in Palm Springs, CA. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2026.

Entrepreneur Of the Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program has recognized leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Howard Shultz of Starbucks Company

Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

James Park of Fitbit

Arthur Blank of The Home Depot

Eric Yuan of Zoom

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa LLC, Marsh USA, and SAP. In Greater Philadelphia, sponsors also include Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), ADP, SolomonEdwards Group, and DLA Piper.

# # #

About TekniPlex

TekniPlex is a globally integrated company that provides innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies. A global leader in the healthcare and consumer products markets, TekniPlex provides medical device components and a multitude of materials science solutions that lead to a healthier and more sustainable world. Its solutions are found in some of the most well-known names in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care, household, and food & beverage markets.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, TekniPlex employs 9,000 team members throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and the United States. For more information visit www.tekniplex.com.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating long-term value for clients, people, and the planet while helping build trust in capital markets. By leveraging data, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies, EY teams help organizations confidently navigate today’s challenges and prepare for the future.

Across more than 150 countries, EY delivers a wide range of services such as assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. While being globally connected, multi-disciplinary teams, combined with deep sector knowledge and an extensive group of partners, EY is able to provide impactful solutions.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information, visit ey.com.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

Attachments