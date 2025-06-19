MADD Canada Calls for Sober Rides This Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Quebecers prepare to celebrate the Saint-Jean-Baptiste holiday with families and friends, MADD Canada is urging everyone to help keep roads safe by planning ahead for a sober ride home.

“Saint-Jean-Baptiste is a time of great pride and celebrations for Quebecers,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday safely. If you’re drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis and/or other drugs, please don’t drive. Make arrangements for a sober ride before your celebrations begin.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These senseless tragedies are entirely preventable.

In addition to promoting safe choices this Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, MADD Canada is renewing its call for the Quebec Government to introduce administrative sanctions for drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between .05% and .08%. Every other jurisdiction in Canada has implemented this proven road safety measure. Yukon, which had previously lacked such sanctions, passed legislation last year, leaving Quebec as the only province or territory without this critical tool to help prevent impaired driving.

To help ensure everyone gets home safely, we all have a role to play:

Always plan ahead;

Never drive a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca