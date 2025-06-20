Telix Theranostic Programs and Satellite Symposia on Innovation in PSMA and CAIX Imaging Featured at SNMMI 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”, “the Company”) today announces five abstract presentations and two satellite symposia featuring its developmental theranostic programs and commercial products at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2025 Annual Meeting being held in New Orleans, Louisiana (U.S.) from June 21 – 24.

Presentation highlights include the ProstACT Global Phase 3 study of TLX591 in advanced prostate cancer, preclinical data on Telix’s TLX252 alpha therapy candidate in CAIX1 -expressing tumors in combination with DDRIs2, and clinical study data on Illuccix® impact on decision-making.

Two sponsored symposia will highlight innovation in precision diagnostics, the first on CAIX-PET3 imaging in renal cancer, and the second on Illuccix PSMA-PET4 imaging in prostate cancer, including Telix’s new PSMA biopsy trial.

Dr. David N. Cade, Group Chief Medical Officer, Telix, said, “Telix’s broad representation at this year’s SNMMI Annual Meeting highlights the strength of our innovative pipeline and commercial programs. Our sponsored symposia, featuring leading key opinion leaders, further reflect our commitment to expanding clinical utility and advancing cancer care so that more patients may benefit from precision theranostics.”

Visit booth #408 to discuss Telix’s extensive theranostic portfolio in urologic oncology (prostate, kidney and bladder), neuro-oncology (glioma), musculoskeletal oncology (sarcoma), hematologic oncology, its investigational pan-cancer programs, medical technologies, and opportunities for collaboration.

Presentation details are listed below (all times CDT):

Title: Impact of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT on clinical management of prostate cancer patients in different clinical settings

Presenter: Alirez Ghodsi, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Date and Time: Sunday, June 22 | 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Hall B-C

Format: Oral

Session: POP03 Oncology: Clinical Diagnosis & Therapy POPs Date and Time: Sunday, June 22 | 5:30 PM – 6:15 PM

Location: Hall B-C | Science Pavilion

Format: Poster

Session: MTA03 Oncology: Clinical Diagnosis & Therapy Meet the Author Session, Part 1



Title: A multinational, multicenter, prospective, randomized, controlled, open-label, Phase 3 study of 177Lu-rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591) in combination with standard of care versus standard of care alone in patients with PSMA-expressing prostate cancer (ProstACT Global)

Presenter: Oliver Sartor, LCMC Hospitals, New Orleans, LA

Date and Time: Monday, June 23 | 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM

Location: Hall B-C | Science Pavilion

Format: Poster

Session: MTA07 Oncology: Clinical Diagnosis & Therapy Meet the Author Session, Part 2

ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06520345

Title: Enhanced antitumor efficacy of DNA damage response inhibitors combined with 225Ac-DOTA-girentuximab (TLX252)

Presenter: Andrew Scott AM, Austin Health, Melbourne, Australia

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24 | 10:10 AM – 10:20 AM

Location: 223 (Convention Center)

Format: Oral

Session: SS29 Radiopharmaceutical Developments – Preclinical and Early Phase

Title: A prospective intra-individual comparison of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT and 99mTc-PSMA-GCK01/RHN001DX SPECT/CT to identify a suitable imaging surrogate for phenotyping prior to PSMA-RLT

Presenter: Honest Ndlovu, Nuclear Medicine Research infrastructure (NuMeRI), Pretoria, South Africa

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 24 | 10:20 AM – 10:30 AM

Location: 223 (Convention Center)

Format: Oral

Session: SS29 Radiopharmaceutical Developments – Preclinical and Early Phase

Satellite Symposia:

Title: Illuminating renal cancer: CAIX-PET imaging and the shift toward precision diagnostics

Speakers:

Shadi Esfahani, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, MA

Timothy McClure, MD, Assistant Professor of Urology and Radiology, Weill Cornell Medicine, NY

Date and Time: Monday, June 23 | 6:45 – 7:45 AM

Location: R02-R03, Level 2 (Convention Center)

Title: Enhancing cancer care with precision radiopharmaceuticals: Innovation in prostate cancer

Moderator: Munir Ghesani, MD Chief Medical Officer, United Theranostics

Speakers:

Bital Savir-Baruch, MD, Chief of Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, Professor of Medical Imaging, University of Arizona, AZ

Mary Jessel, Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Telix Pharmaceuticals

Scott Tagawa, MD, Professor of Medicine & Urology, Weill Cornell Medicine, NY



Date and Time: Monday, June 23 | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Location: R04-R05, Level 2 (Convention Center)

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection), Telix’s first generation PSMA-PET imaging agent, has been approved in multiple countries globally. TLX591, TLX252 and RHN001Dx have not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

1 Carbonic anhydrase IX.

2 DNA damage response inhibitors.

3 Imaging of carbonic anhydrase IX with positron emission tomography.

4 Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography.