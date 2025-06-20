Carbios presents the results of its Annual General Meeting of 19 June 2025 and the composition of its Board of Directors

Clermont-Ferrand (France), June 20, 2025 (6:45 am CEST). CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, announces the results of its Ordinary and Extraordinary general Meeting of June 19, 2025.

Shareholders physically present, represented or voting by post totalled 31.18% of the shares composing the Company's share capital and carrying voting rights, and 31.25% of the voting rights. All the resolutions on the agenda were approved, excepted the 21st Resolution.

It has notably been approved the renewal of the term of office of Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development (BOLD), Michelin Ventures, Ms Isabelle Parize, Mr Vincent Kamel, Ms Karine Auclair and Mr Mateus Schreiner Garcez Lopes as directors.

The detail of shareholders votes at this Meeting will be available on the Company’s website at www.carbios.com.

Mr Juan de Pablo and Ms Amandine de Souza have presented their resignations as directors, with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting of 19 June 2025. Sandrine Conseiller has presented her resignation from her directorship with effect from 20 June 2025.

As from 20 June 2025, the Board of Directors will comprise 7 directors, including 3 independent directors (BOLD - Business Opportunities for L'Oréal Development, Michelin Ventures, Ms Isabelle Parize, Mr Vincent Kamel, Ms Jennifer Saenz, Ms Karine Auclair, Mr Mateus Schreiner Garcez Lopes) and one non-voting director (Copernicus Wealth Management).

In addition, the co-optation of Ms Julie Sonies as an independent director, to replace Ms Sandrine Conseiller, will be proposed at the next Board meeting scheduled for 1 July 2025.

With over 20 years' experience in Finance and Investment Banking, Julie Sonies has forged a remarkable professional career. Graduated from Université Paris Dauphine and holder of a Master’s degree in Finance from Science-Po Paris, she has been Chief Financial Officer of Redefine Meat, Managing Director of the Retail & Consumer divisions at UBS and Deutsche Bank in London, Vice-President Consumer & Retail at Goldman Sachs in London and analyst at Merrill Lynch in Paris and London.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and construction work of the world’s first industrial biorecycling plant is expected to restart in the second half of 2025, subject to the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

